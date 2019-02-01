

Representatives of the holders (Träger) of NORD/LB welcome the solution proposed by the DSGV to cover capital requirements

Hannover, 31 January 2019:





The German Savings Banks and Giro Association (Sparkassen- und Giroverband e.V.) ("DSGV") declared today, that the responsible bodies of the Savings Banks Finance Group (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) had agreed at a general meeting unanimously on a proposed solution to cover the capital requirements and the associated reorganisation of Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale - ("NORD/LB").





The representatives of the holders (Träger) of NORD/LB declared at their meeting on 31 January 2019, that they welcome the DSGV"s proposal for a solution to strengthen the capital and the realignment of the bank and expressed their support to prioritise this proposal.





Following coordination with the relevant supervisory authorities, the bank"s responsible bodies, in particular the holders meeting (Trägerversammlung), will decide on the next steps in a timely manner.





Subsequently, the concrete details of the measures for the capital strengthening and realignment are to be determined as well as further coordination with the EU Commission and the relevant supervisory authorities is necessary.





Contact:



Chief Compliance Officer



Dr. Michael Lange



Georgsplatz 1



30159 Hannover



0511 361 2228

