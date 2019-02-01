







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





01.02.2019 / 09:05







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Schadeberg-Herrmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of an inheritance amounting to 284,471 shares in Krones AG as part of a community of heirs which includes persons who are not subject to the notification obligations pursuant to Article 19 of the MAR.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-31; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



