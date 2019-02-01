DGAP-DD: Krones AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of an inheritance amounting to 284,471 shares in Krones AG as part of a community of heirs which includes persons who are not subject to the notification obligations pursuant to Article 19 of the MAR.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-31; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
