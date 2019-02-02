DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of

Directors; Appointment of Certain



Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.



On January 28, 2019, the Compensation Committee (the "Compensation

Committee") of the Board of Directors of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the

"Company") adopted a new performance-based cash incentive compensation

award program ("Performance Cash Award") and made grants to certain

employees, including the Company"s named executive officers. The

Performance Cash Awards were granted in lieu of the performance-based share

awards that the Company has given in prior years, which are not possible at

this time due to the limited number of shares of common stock of the

Company available under the shareholder-approved equity incentive plan. The

Performance Cash Awards are a component of the Company"s long-term

incentive compensation program and have a performance period of 3 years.

The threshold, target and maximum payout levels are consistent with those

of the performance share awards previously granted, and the cash amount, if

any, earned pursuant to awards under this program will be based upon the

level of achievement of specified performance objectives set by the

Compensation Committee. The Performance Cash Awards are subject to similar

terms, including with respect to vesting and forfeiture, as the

performance-based share awards granted under the Company"s shareholderapproved

equity incentive plan.



This summary is qualified by reference to the full text of the form of

Performance Cash Award Agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto as

Exhibit 10.1, and is incorporated herein by reference.



Exhibit 10.1



PERFORMANCE CASH AWARD AGREEMENT



This Performance Cash Award Agreement (this "Agreement") is made and

entered into as of the Date of Grant set forth on the Grant Detail Page by

and between Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, an Ohio corporation (the

"Company") and ______________________ (the "Participant"). Capitalized

terms that are used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to

them in the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan, as amended (the

"Plan"); provided, however, that the Award is not subject to, or granted

pursuant to the terms of, the Plan.



1.Grant of Award. The Company hereby grants to the Participant an

opportunity to earn performance-based cash incentive compensation (the

"Award") set forth on the Grant Detail Page (the "Target Award"). The

amount, if any, that the Participant actually earns for the Performance

Period (up to the maximum cash amount set forth on Exhibit I) will be

determined by the level of achievement of the Management Goal(s) in

accordance with Exhibit I attached hereto.



2.Performance Period. For purposes of this Agreement, the term "Performance

Period" shall be the period commencing on and ending on the dates set forth

on the Grant Detail Page and Exhibit I.



3.Management Goal(s).



3.1 Earned Amount. The cash amount, if any, earned by the Participant

for the Performance Period will be determined at the end of the Performance

Period based on the level of achievement of the Management Goal(s) in

accordance with Exhibit I. All determinations of whether Management Goal(s)

have been achieved, the cash amount earned by the Participant, and all

other matters related to this Section 3 shall be made by the Committee in

its sole discretion. No additional cash amount shall be earned for results

in excess of the maximum level of results for the Management Goal(s). If

results for a Management Goal(s) are attained at interim levels of

performance, a proportionate amount of compensation shall be earned, as

determined by mathematical interpolation set forth on Exhibit I.



3.2 Certification. Promptly following completion of the Performance

Period, the Committee will review and certify in writing (a) whether, and

to what extent, the Management Goal(s) for the Performance Period have been

achieved, and (b) the cash amount that the Participant shall earn, if any,

subject to compliance with the requirements of Section 4. Such

certification shall be final, conclusive and binding on the Participant,

and on all other persons, to the maximum extent permitted by law.



4.Vesting of Award. The Award is subject to forfeiture until it vests.

Except as otherwise provided in this Agreement, the amount of the Award

will vest and become nonforfeitable on the date the Committee certifies the

achievement of the Management Goal(s) in accordance with Section 3.2,

subject to (a) the achievement of any minimum threshold Management Goal(s)

for payout set forth in Exhibit I attached hereto, and (b) the

Participant"s continuous service with the Company or a Subsidiary from the

Date of Grant through the last day of the Performance Period. The amount

that vests and becomes payable under this Agreement shall be determined by

the Committee based on the level of achievement of the Management Goal(s)

set forth in Exhibit I.



5.Payment.



5.1 Form of Payment. Payment of a vested Award shall be made in a cash

lump sum, less applicable taxes, as soon as practicable after the

Committee"s receipt of the Company"s audited financial statements relating

to the last fiscal year of the Performance Period covered by this Agreement

and the determination by the Committee of the level of attainment of each

Management Goal, (but in all events by the last day of the fiscal year

following the last fiscal year of the Performance Period); provided,

however , that in the event the Award vests pursuant to Section 8, the

Award (except as otherwise required under Section 12) shall be payable in a

lump sum as provided in Section 8.



5.2 Obligation. Prior to payment, the Company shall only have an

unfunded and unsecured obligation to make payment of an earned Award to the

Participant.



6.Termination of Continuous Service.



6.1 Termination for Reasons Other Than for Death, Disability or After

Satisfying Service Requirements; Engaging in Detrimental Activity . If the

Participant"s continuous service with the Company or a Subsidiary is

terminated for any reason other than as set forth in Sections 6.2 or 6.3 or

as contemplated by Section 8, or if the Participant shall engage in any

Detrimental Activity (as defined in Section 7.2), the Participant shall

forfeit this Award; provided , however , that the Board, upon

recommendation of the Committee, may, in its discretion, order that any

part or all of the Award shall vest and be paid in accordance with Section

5.1.



6.2 Termination due to Death or Disability. If the Participant"s

continuous service with the Company or a Subsidiary terminates prior to the

end of the Performance Period as a result of the Participant"s death or

Disability, the extent to which the Award granted hereby shall be deemed to

have been earned shall be determined as if the Participant"s continuous

service had not terminated and the result shall be multiplied by a

fraction, the numerator of which is the number of full months the

Participant was employed during the Performance Period and the denominator

of which is the total number of months in the Performance Period;

provided, however , the Board, upon the recommendation of the Committee,

may, in its discretion, increase payments made under the foregoing

circumstances up to the full amount payable for service throughout the

Performance Period.



6.3 Termination after Satisfying Service Requirements.

(a)If the Participant"s continuous service with the Company or a Subsidiary

terminates prior to the end of the Performance Period but on or after the

date on which the Participant attains age fifty-five (55), and if on such

date the Participant shall have completed five (5) or more years of

continuous service with the Company or its Subsidiaries, then the extent to

which the Award granted hereby shall be deemed to have been earned shall be

determined at the end of the Performance Period as if the Participant"s

employment had not terminated. For the avoidance of doubt, the amount of

the Award earned by the Participant under this subsection shall not be

prorated based on the number of months the Participant was employed during

the Performance Period, but shall be earned as if the Participant was

employed for the entire duration of the Performance Period.



(b)To the extent subsection (a) is inapplicable, if the Participant"s

continuous service terminates prior to the end of the Performance Period

but on or after the date on which the sum of the Participant"s age and the

number of the Participant"s years of continuous service with the Company

and its Subsidiaries on such date equals or exceeds seventy (70), the

extent



to which the Award granted hereby shall be deemed to have been earned shall

be determined at the end of the Performance Period as if the Participant"s

continuous service had not terminated and the result shall be multiplied by

a fraction, the numerator of which is the number of full and partial months

the Participant was employed during the Performance Period (with partial

months rounded up to a full month) and the denominator of which is the

total number of months in the Performance Period; provided, however , the

Board, upon the recommendation of the Committee, may, in its discretion,

increase payments made under the foregoing circumstances up to the full

amount payable for service throughout the Performance Period.



7.Detrimental Activity.



7.1 Engaging in Detrimental Activity. If the Participant, either during

employment by the Company or a Subsidiary or within one (1) year after

termination of such employment, shall engage in any Detrimental Activity,

and the Board shall so find, and the Participant shall not have ceased all

Detrimental Activity within thirty (30) days after notice of such finding

given within one (1) year after commencement of such Detrimental Activity,

the Participant shall pay to the Company the cash amount of the Award

received by the Participant within a period of the one (1) year prior to

the commencement of such Detrimental Activity. To the extent that such

amounts are not paid to the Company, the Company may set off the amounts so

payable to it against any amounts that may be owing from time to time by

the Company or a Subsidiary to the Participant, whether as wages, deferred

compensation or vacation pay or in the form of any other benefit or for any

other reason.



7.2 Definition of "Detrimental Activity." For purposes of this

Agreement, the term "Detrimental Activity" shall include:



(a) Engaging in any activity, as an employee, principal, agent, or

consultant for another entity, and in a capacity, that directly competes

with the Company or any Subsidiary in any actual product, service, or

business activity (or in any product, service, or business activity which

was under active development while the Participant was employed by the

Company if such development is being actively pursued by the Company during

the one (1) year period first referred to in Section 7.1) for which the

Participant has had any direct responsibility and direct involvement during

the last two (2) years of his or her employment with the Company or a

Subsidiary, in any territory in which the Company or a Subsidiary

manufactures, sells, markets, services, or installs such product or

service, or engages in such business activity.



(b) Soliciting any employee of the Company or a Subsidiary to terminate

his or her employment with the Company or a Subsidiary.



(c)The disclosure to anyone outside the Company or a Subsidiary, or the use

in other than the Company or a Subsidiary"s business, without prior written

authorization from the Company, of any confidential, proprietary or trade

secret information or material relating to the business of the Company and

its Subsidiaries, acquired by the Participant during his or her employment

with the Company or its Subsidiaries or while acting as a consultant for

the Company or its Subsidiaries thereafter; provided , however , that

nothing in this Agreement or the Plan limits a Participant"s ability to

file a charge or complaint or to communicate, including by providing

documents or other information without notice to the Company, with the

Securities and Exchange Commission or any other governmental agency or

commission



("Government Agency") or limits a Participant"s right to receive an award

for information provided to any Government Agency.



(d)The failure or refusal to disclose promptly and to assign to the Company

upon request all right, title and interest in any invention or idea,

patentable or not, made or conceived by the Participant during employment

by the Company and any Subsidiary, relating in any manner to the actual or

anticipated business, research or development work of the Company or any

Subsidiary or the failure or refusal to do anything reasonably necessary to

enable the Company or any Subsidiary to secure a patent, a design

registration, a utility model or a copyright registration where

appropriate, in the United States and in any other countries.



(e)Activity that results in termination for Cause (as defined in Section

7.3).



7.3 Definition of "Cause." For the purposes of Section 7 of this

Agreement, "Cause" shall mean a termination due to the Participant"s:



(a) Willful failure to substantially perform his or her duties with the

Company (other than any such failure resulting from the Participant"s

Disability), after a written demand for substantial performance is

delivered to the Participant that specifically identifies the manner in

which the Company believes that the Participant has not substantially

performed his or her duties, and the Participant has failed to remedy the

situation within fifteen (15) business days of such written notice from the

Company;



(b) Willful gross negligence in the performance of the Participant"s

duties;



(c) Conviction of, or plea of guilty or nolo contendere, to any felony

or a lesser crime or offense which, in the reasonable opinion of the

Company, could adversely affect the business or reputation of the Company;



(d) Willful engagement in conduct that is demonstrably and materially

injurious to the Company, monetarily or otherwise;



(e) Willful violation of any provision of the Company"s code of conduct;



(f) Willful violation of any of the covenants contained in Article 4 of

the Senior Leadership Severance Plan, if applicable to the Participant;



(g) Act of dishonesty resulting in, or intended to result in, personal

gain at the expense of the Company;



(h) Engaging in any act that is intended to harm, or may be reasonably

expected to harm, the reputation, business prospects, or operations of the

Company; or



(i) Engaging in any act that justifies termination of employment with

immediate effect under the local laws applicable to the Participant"s

employment relationship.



For purposes of this definition, no act or omission by the Participant

shall be considered "willful" unless it is done or omitted in bad faith or

without reasonable belief that the Participant"s action or omission was in

the best interests of the Company. Any act or failure to act based upon:

(i)



authority given pursuant to a resolution duly adopted by the Board; or (ii)

advice of counsel for the Company, shall be conclusively presumed to be

done or omitted to be done by the Participant in good faith and in the best

interests of the Company.



For purposes of this Award, there shall be no termination for Cause

pursuant to subsections (a) through (h) above, unless a written notice,

containing a detailed description of the grounds constituting Cause

hereunder, is delivered to the Participant stating the basis for the

termination. Upon receipt of such notice, the Participant shall be given

thirty (30) days to fully cure (if such violation, neglect, or conduct is

capable of cure) the violation, neglect, or conduct that is the basis of

such claim.



8.Change in Control.



8.1 Acceleration of Vesting. Notwithstanding any provision of this

Agreement to the contrary, in the event of a Change in Control after the

Date of Grant but prior to the end of the Performance Period, the

Participant shall be deemed to have earned one hundred percent (100%) of

the Award at the target level of achievement as of the date of the Change

in Control, and such earned Award shall be paid in a lump sum cash payment

as soon as practicable after the date of the Change in Control.



8.2 Business Combination. Notwithstanding anything in this Section 8 to

the contrary, in connection with a Business Combination (as defined in the

Plan) the result of which is that the Company"s Common Shares and voting

stock exchanged for or becomes exchangeable for securities of another

entity, cash or a combination thereof, if the entity resulting from such

Business Combination does not assume the Award evidenced hereby and the

Company"s obligations hereunder, then the Participant shall be deemed to

have earned one hundred percent (100%) of the Award at the target level of

achievement as of the day immediately prior to the date of such Business

Combination and paid in a lump sum cash payment as soon as practicable

after the date of such Business Combination.



9.Rights as Shareholder. The Participant shall not have any rights of a

shareholder with respect to this Award.



10.Withholding. The Participant shall be required to pay to the Company,

and the Company shall have the right to deduct from any compensation paid

to the Participant pursuant to the Award, the amount of any required

withholding taxes in respect of the Award and to take all such other action

as the Committee deems necessary to satisfy all obligations for the payment

of such withholding taxes.



11.Transferability. Neither the Award granted hereby nor any interest

therein shall be transferable prior to payment other than by the laws of

descent and distribution.



12.Compliance with Section 409A of the Code. To the extent applicable, it

is intended that this Agreement comply with the provisions of Section 409A

of the Code, or with an exception thereto, so that the income inclusion

provisions of Section 409A(a)(1) of the Code do not apply to the

Participant. Solely to the extent the Company determines it necessary to

comply with the provisions of Section 409A of the Code, relating to payment

of the Award upon the Participant"s "separation from service" (determined

in accordance with Section 409A of the Code), if the Participant is a

"specified employee" (within the meaning of Section 409A of the Code), the

Participant"s date of payment of the Award shall be the date that is six

(6) months after the date of the Participant"s "separation from service"

with the Company and its Subsidiaries, or, if earlier, the Participant"s

death.



13.Successors and Assigns. The Company may assign any of its rights under

this Agreement. This Agreement will be binding upon and inure to the

benefit of the successors and assigns of the Company. Subject to the

restrictions on transfer set forth herein, this Agreement will be binding

upon the Participant and the Participant"s beneficiaries, executors,

administrators and the person(s) to whom the Award may be transferred by

will or the laws of descent or distribution.



14.Severability. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of

this Agreement shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other

provision of this Agreement, and each provision of this Agreement shall be

severable and enforceable to the extent permitted by law.



15.Amendment. The Committee has the right to amend, alter, suspend,

discontinue or cancel the Award, prospectively or retroactively; provided,

that, no such amendment shall adversely affect the Participant"s material

rights under this Agreement without the Participant"s consent.



16.Continuous Service. For purposes of this Agreement, the continuous

service of the Participant with the Company or a Subsidiary shall not be

deemed interrupted, and the Participant shall not be deemed to have ceased

to be an associate of the Company or any Subsidiary, by reason of the

transfer of his or her employment among the Company and its Subsidiaries.

For the purposes of this Agreement, leaves of absence approved by the Chief

Executive Officer of the Company for illness, military or governmental

service, or other cause, shall be considered as employment.



17.Participant"s Acknowledgment. In accepting the grant, the Participant

(you) acknowledges that: (a) the grant of the Award is voluntary and

occasional and does not create any contractual or other right to receive

future grants; (b) all decisions with respect to future grants, if any,

will be at the sole discretion of the Company; (c) your participation in

the Award is voluntary; (d) the Award is not part of normal or expected

compensation or salary for any purposes, including, but not limited to,

calculating any severance, resignation, termination, redundancy, end of

service payments, bonuses, long-service awards, pension or retirement

benefits or similar payments and the Award is an extraordinary item which

is outside the scope of your employment contract, if any; (e) in the event

that you are an employee of a Subsidiary of the Company, the grant will not

be interpreted to form an employment contract or relationship with the

Company; and furthermore, the grant will not be interpreted to form an

employment contract with the Subsidiary that is your employer; (f) the

amount, if any, of the Award until determined by the Committee is unknown

and cannot be predicted; (g) no claim or entitlement to compensation or

damages arises from forfeiture or termination of the Award and you

irrevocably release the Company, its affiliates and its Subsidiaries from

any such claim that may arise; and (h) in the event of involuntary

termination of your employment, your right to receive the Award, if any,

will terminate effective as of the date that you are no longer actively

employed and will not be extended by any notice period mandated under local

law (e.g., active employment would not include a period of "garden leave"

or similar period pursuant to local law); furthermore, in the event of

involuntary termination of employment, your right to vest in the Award

after termination of employment, if any, will be measured by the date of

termination of your active employment and will not be extended by any

notice period mandated under local law.



18.Data Privacy. The Participant (you) hereby explicitly and unambiguously

consents to the collection, use and transfer, in electronic or other form,

of your personal data as described in this document by and among, as

applicable, the Company, its affiliates and its Subsidiaries ("the Company

Group") for the exclusive purpose of implementing, administering and

managing your participation in the Plan.



You understand that the Company Group holds certain personal information

about you, including, but not limited to, your name, home address and

telephone number, date of birth, social insurance number



or other identification number, salary, nationality, job title, any Common

Shares or directorships held in the Company, details of the Award or any

other entitlement to cash awarded, for the purpose of implementing,

administering and managing the Award ("Data"). You understand that Data may

be transferred to any third parties assisting in the implementation,

administration and management of the Award, that these recipients may be

located in your country or elsewhere, and that the recipient"s country may

have different data privacy laws and protections than your country. You

understand that you may request a list with the names and addresses of any

potential recipients of the Data by contacting your local human resources

representative. You authorize the recipients to receive, possess, use,

retain and transfer the Data, in electronic or other form, for the purposes

of implementing, administering and managing your participation in the

Award. You understand that Data will be held only as long as is necessary

to implement, administer and manage your participation in the Award. You

understand that you may, at any time, view Data, request additional

information about the storage and processing of Data, require any necessary

amendments to Data or refuse or withdraw the consents herein, in any case

without cost, by contacting in writing your local human resources

representative. You understand, however, that refusing or withdrawing your

consent may affect your ability to participate in the Award. For more

information on the consequences of your refusal to consent or withdrawal of

consent, you understand that you may contact your local human resources

representative



19.Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in counterparts, each of

which shall be deemed an original but all of which together will constitute

one and the same instrument. Counterpart signature pages to this Agreement

transmitted by facsimile transmission, by electronic mail in portable

document format (.pdf), or by any other electronic means intended to

preserve the original graphic and pictorial appearance of a document, will

have the same effect as physical delivery of the paper document bearing an

original signature.



20.Acceptance. The Participant hereby acknowledges receipt of a copy of

this Agreement. The Participant has read and understands the terms and

provisions thereof, and accepts the Award subject to all of the terms and

conditions of this Agreement. The Participant acknowledges that there may

be adverse tax consequences upon the vesting of the Award and that the

Participant has been advised to consult a tax advisor prior to such

vesting.



21.Governing Law. The validity, construction, interpretation, and

enforceability of this Agreement shall be determined and governed by the

laws of the State of Ohio, USA without giving effect to the principles of

conflicts of law. For the purpose of litigating any dispute that arises

under this Agreement, the parties hereby consent to exclusive jurisdiction

and agree that such litigation shall be conducted in the federal or state

courts of the State of Ohio, USA.



The parties have executed this Agreement on the terms and conditions set

forth herein as of the Date of Grant.



Participant Signature



Participant Name:



DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED



By:



Title:



