Koblenz, February 4, 2019



CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and

Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2

Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052 - 7th Interim Announcement



In the period from January 28, 2019, up to and including February 1, 2019,

CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 29,650 shares of

CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In

the announcement of December 14, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury

shares would commence on December 17, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

January 28, 2019, up to and including February 1, 2019, and the daily

volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average



shares bought back

stock market price



(number)

(EUR, excluding ancillary





costs of purchase, rounded





to four places according to





commercial practice)

January 28, 2019

9,150

43.0693

January 29, 2019

7,300

43.3060

January 30, 2019

4,800

43.2933

January 31, 2019

4,000

43.3095

February 1, 2019

4,400

43,8714

In total:

29,650

43.3153



























The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup

Medical SE since December 17, 2018, up to and including February 1, 2019,

within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 188,572

no-par value shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and

para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is

available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.



The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a

bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).



Koblenz, February 4, 2019



The Management Board



CompuGroup Medical SE



