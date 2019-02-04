DGAP-News: Andreas Krause will manage the company alone as Managing Director until 1 April 2019

Andreas Krause will manage the company alone as Managing Director until 1 April 2019


Düsseldorf, February 4, 2019 - MAX Automation SE, an international high-tech mechanical engineering group focusing on Process Technologies, Environmental Technologies and Evolving Technologies, will be managed by Andreas Krause as sole Managing Director until 1 April 2019. As of 1 April, Andreas Krause will continue to strategically develop the group as Chairman of the Management Board of MAX Automation SE.



Daniel Fink had already announced in October 2018 that he would not extend his contract, which expires on 31 March 2019. With regard to the future management structure, Daniel Fink and the company have agreed that he will be released from his duties with immediate effect. His office as a member of the Supervisory Board, which he will resign from on 31 March 2019, will remain unaffected. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Daniel Fink for his comprehensive commitment over the past years, in which he largely shaped MAX Automation.



About MAX Automation SE

MAX Automation SE (Securities Identification Number: A2DA58) with its headquarters in Düsseldorf is an internationally active high-tech mechanical engineering Group and a leading full-service supplier of integrated and sophisticated system and component solutions. Its operational business is divided into two segments. In the Industrial Automation segment (with the business sectors Life Science Automation, Process Technologies, New Automation Technologies und Mobility Automation), the Group is considered to be a trendsetter in the development and manufacturing of integrated and proprietary solutions for use in manufacturing and assembly in the automotive industry, medical technology, packaging machines and the electronics industry due to its comprehensive technological know-how. In the Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs innovative systems for use by the recycling, energy and raw materials industries.
