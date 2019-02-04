DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel





Andreas Krause will manage the company alone as Managing Director until 1 April 2019





PRESS RELEASE

Andreas Krause will manage the company alone as Managing Director until 1 April 2019

Düsseldorf, February 4, 2019 - MAX Automation SE, an international high-tech mechanical engineering group focusing on Process Technologies, Environmental Technologies and Evolving Technologies, will be managed by Andreas Krause as sole Managing Director until 1 April 2019. As of 1 April, Andreas Krause will continue to strategically develop the group as Chairman of the Management Board of MAX Automation SE.

Daniel Fink had already announced in October 2018 that he would not extend his contract, which expires on 31 March 2019. With regard to the future management structure, Daniel Fink and the company have agreed that he will be released from his duties with immediate effect. His office as a member of the Supervisory Board, which he will resign from on 31 March 2019, will remain unaffected. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Daniel Fink for his comprehensive commitment over the past years, in which he largely shaped MAX Automation.

