DGAP-News: Andreas Krause will manage the company alone as Managing Director until 1 April 2019
2019. február 04., hétfő, 15:30
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE
Andreas Krause will manage the company alone as Managing Director until 1 April 2019
Düsseldorf, February 4, 2019 - MAX Automation SE, an international high-tech mechanical engineering group focusing on Process Technologies, Environmental Technologies and Evolving Technologies, will be managed by Andreas Krause as sole Managing Director until 1 April 2019. As of 1 April, Andreas Krause will continue to strategically develop the group as Chairman of the Management Board of MAX Automation SE.
Daniel Fink had already announced in October 2018 that he would not extend his contract, which expires on 31 March 2019. With regard to the future management structure, Daniel Fink and the company have agreed that he will be released from his duties with immediate effect. His office as a member of the Supervisory Board, which he will resign from on 31 March 2019, will remain unaffected. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Daniel Fink for his comprehensive commitment over the past years, in which he largely shaped MAX Automation.
Contact:
Katja Redweik
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
772205 04.02.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]