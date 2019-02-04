DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting





MLP SE: Release of a capital market information





04.02.2019 / 16:02





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MLP SE / Share buyback



In the time period from January 28, 2019 until and including February 1,

2019, a number of 40,400 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December

3, 2018 was disclosed on November 29, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1)

Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation

Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





















Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in

Average price (EUR)





shares





28.01.2019

10,000

4.2605



29.01.2019

6,000

4.2240



30.01.2019

5,900

4.2772



31.01.2019

7,634

4.2762



01.02.2019

10,866

4.3008

































The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE

(https://mlp-se.com).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period of December 12, 2018 until and

including February 1, 2019 amounts to 363,600 shares.



The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the

stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

