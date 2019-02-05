DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





P R E S S R E L E A S E No. 3/2019

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary business results

2018 financial year closes with improvement in results

- Consolidated revenues rise slightly to EUR 162.2 million

- Consolidated operating result (EBIT) of EUR 9.8 million up 6.3 % on previous year

Haselünne, February 5, 2019 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its provisional unaudited business results for the 2018 financial year. Based on those figures, the corporate group recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 162.2 million, which constitutes an increase of 1.1% on the 2017 financial year (EUR 160.4 million). The Consolidated operating result before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) is anticipated to amount to EUR 9.8 million in the 2018 financial year (2017: EUR 9.2 million), and consolidated operating result before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (consolidated EBITDA) to EUR 17.3 million (2017: EUR 16.4 million). Return on sales (EBIT margin) increased from 5.7 % to 6.0 %.

"This means that, at a group level, we were able to achieve growth on the previous year with regard to all important performance indicators", says Oliver Schwegmann, one of the Berentzen Group"s Executive Board members. "Despite more intensive marketing activities with higher expenditure of around one million euros in comparison to 2017, we succeeded in improving our EBIT." Gross profit in particular saw significant growth in the 2018 financial year. "Even if we had hoped for a greater rise in revenues: this figure shows that our corporate group was able to significantly increase the value added generated in the markets", Schwegmann emphasises. He continued that the Berentzen Group had taken a great step towards transforming into a powerful and innovative beverages group in 2018, but there was still some way to go.

He added that the Berentzen Group was anticipating increasing revenues overall and a financial performance in the 2019 financial year on a similar level to 2018. "As part of the transformation, the work underlying our profitable growth strategy will continue and we will make investments primarily in qualified staff, marketing and the successful placement of innovations in all segments", says Schwegmann, explaining the budgeted rise in expenditure in comparison to 2018.

The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft"s preliminary business results are subject to the auditor"s review and approval by the Supervisory Board. The final business results and more in-depth information on the 2018 financial year are scheduled for publication on March 21, 2019 along with the 2018 Annual Report.

About the Berentzen Group:



The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

