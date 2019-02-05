DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary business results: 2018 financial year closes with improvement in results
2019. február 05., kedd, 07:03
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary business results
- Consolidated revenues rise slightly to EUR 162.2 million
- Consolidated operating result (EBIT) of EUR 9.8 million up 6.3 % on previous year
Haselünne, February 5, 2019 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its provisional unaudited business results for the 2018 financial year. Based on those figures, the corporate group recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 162.2 million, which constitutes an increase of 1.1% on the 2017 financial year (EUR 160.4 million). The Consolidated operating result before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) is anticipated to amount to EUR 9.8 million in the 2018 financial year (2017: EUR 9.2 million), and consolidated operating result before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (consolidated EBITDA) to EUR 17.3 million (2017: EUR 16.4 million). Return on sales (EBIT margin) increased from 5.7 % to 6.0 %.
"This means that, at a group level, we were able to achieve growth on the previous year with regard to all important performance indicators", says Oliver Schwegmann, one of the Berentzen Group"s Executive Board members. "Despite more intensive marketing activities with higher expenditure of around one million euros in comparison to 2017, we succeeded in improving our EBIT." Gross profit in particular saw significant growth in the 2018 financial year. "Even if we had hoped for a greater rise in revenues: this figure shows that our corporate group was able to significantly increase the value added generated in the markets", Schwegmann emphasises. He continued that the Berentzen Group had taken a great step towards transforming into a powerful and innovative beverages group in 2018, but there was still some way to go.
He added that the Berentzen Group was anticipating increasing revenues overall and a financial performance in the 2019 financial year on a similar level to 2018. "As part of the transformation, the work underlying our profitable growth strategy will continue and we will make investments primarily in qualified staff, marketing and the successful placement of innovations in all segments", says Schwegmann, explaining the budgeted rise in expenditure in comparison to 2018.
The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft"s preliminary business results are subject to the auditor"s review and approval by the Supervisory Board. The final business results and more in-depth information on the 2018 financial year are scheduled for publication on March 21, 2019 along with the 2018 Annual Report.
About the Berentzen Group:
For more information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602, ,
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
772469 05.02.2019
