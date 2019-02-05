DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast





- Q1 FY 2019: REVENUE EUR1,970 MILLION, SEASONAL QUARTER-ON-QUARTER DECREASE OF 4 PERCENT; SEGMENT RESULT EUR359 MILLION; SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN 18.2 PERCENT

- OUTLOOK FOR Q2 FY 2019: BASED ON AN ASSUMED EXCHANGE RATE OF US$ 1.15 TO THE EURO, REVENUE STABLE QUARTER-ON-QUARTER (PLUS OR MINUS 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS) AND SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN OF 16 PERCENT AT MID-POINT OF REVENUE GUIDANCE

- OUTLOOK FOR FY 2019: GIVEN DEVELOPMENTS IN THE FIRST TWO QUARTERS, REVENUE GROWTH NOW EXPECTED AT THE LOWER END OF THE FORECAST RANGE, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH OF 9 PERCENT AT AN ASSUMED EXCHANGE RATE OF US$ 1.15 TO THE EURO. AT THIS REVENUE LEVEL, THE SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN SHOULD COME IN AT ABOUT 17.5 PERCENT

- INVESTMENTS IN FY 2019: PLANNED INVESTMENTS TO BE REDUCED BY BETWEEN EUR100 MILLION AND EUR200 MILLION IN LIGHT OF SLOWER RATE OF GROWTH

Neubiberg, Germany, 5 February 2019 - Infineon Technologies AG today reports results for the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year (period ended 31 December 2018).

"So far we have been able to master the challenges of an increasingly difficult business environment well," stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. "Despite market headwinds, we expect to be able to grow by about 9 percent in the 2019 fiscal year and gain further market share on the back of healthy structural growth drivers. Our long-term growth prospects remain intact. We will therefore continue to pursue core projects such as the construction of the 300-millimeter cleanroom in Villach, but moderately reduce investments in manufacturing equipment."

Euro in millions

Q1 FY19

Q4 FY18

+/- in %









Revenue

1,970

2,047

(4)

Segment Result

359

400

(10)

Segment Result Margin

18.2%

19.5%



Income (loss) from continuing operations

254

300

(15)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

(159)

+++

Net income

254

141

80









in Euro







Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations1

0.22

0.27

(19)

Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations1

-

(0.14)

+++

Basic earnings per share1

0.22

0.13

69









Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations1

0.22

0.27

(19)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations1

-

(0.14)

+++

Diluted earnings per share1

0.22

0.13

69









Adjusted earnings per share diluted2

0.24

0.28

(14)









Gross margin

39.5%

39.8%



Adjusted gross margin2

40.4%

40.6%





1 The calculation for earnings per share and for adjusted earnings per share is based on unrounded figures.

2 The reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as well as of cost of goods sold to adjusted cost of goods sold and adjusted gross margin can be found in the quarterly information at www.infineon.com.

With effect from the beginning of 2019 fiscal year, Infineon is applying IFRS 15 (Revenue from Contracts with Customers) and IFRS 9 (Financial Instruments) using the modified retrospective approach. As a result, prior periods are not adjusted to the new accounting policies. Overall, the first-time application of these Standards has not had any material impact.



GROUP PERFORMANCE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2019 FISCAL YEAR



Due to seasonal factors, revenue declined by 4 percent to EUR1,970 million in the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, compared to EUR2,047 million in the fourth quarter of the preceding fiscal year. Revenue was down slightly in the Automotive (ATV) and Industrial Power Control (IPC) segments. Compared to the Group average, the decline was somewhat more pronounced in the Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) segment and noticeably more pronounced in the Digital Security Solutions (DSS) segment.

The gross margin remained largely stable quarter-on-quarter, falling from 39.8 percent to 39.5 percent. Included therein are acquisition-related depreciation and amortization as well as other expenses totaling EUR16 million, mainly relating to the International Rectifier acquisition. The adjusted gross margin also remained virtually unchanged, coming in at 40.4 percent in the first quarter compared with 40.6 percent in the final quarter of the 2018 fiscal year.

The Segment Result for the first quarter of the current fiscal year amounted to EUR359 million, down from EUR400 million one quarter earlier. The Segment Result Margin decreased from 19.5 percent to 18.2 percent.

The non-segment result for the three-month period was a net loss of EUR32 million, compared to a net loss of EUR30 million in the previous quarter. The first-quarter non-segment result comprises EUR16 million of cost of goods sold, EUR15 million of selling, general and administrative expenses, and EUR1million of research and development expenses.

Operating income in the first quarter totaled EUR327 million, compared to the previous quarter"s EUR370 million. Income tax expense increased slightly from EUR54 million to EUR56 million. Income from continuing operations totaled EUR254 million, compared with EUR300 million in the fourth quarter of the 2018 fiscal year.

The result from discontinued operations for the first three months of the 2019 fiscal year was zero. In the previous quarter, the increase in provisions relating to the lawsuit brought by the Qimonda insolvency administrator for the alleged activation of a shell company and the liability for the impairment of capital had resulted in a net loss of EUR159 million. Net income improved accordingly from EUR141 million in the previous quarter to EUR254 million in the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year amounted to EUR0.22 (basic and diluted), down from EUR0.27 one quarter earlier. Adjusted earnings per share [1] (diluted) declined from EUR0.28 to EUR0.24.

Investments - which Infineon defines as the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, purchases of intangible assets and capitalized development assets - decreased slightly in the first quarter of the current fiscal year to EUR408 million, down from EUR417 million in the previous three-month period. Depreciation and amortization increased slightly from EUR226 million to EUR230 million.

Free cash flow from continuing operations amounted to minus EUR221 million, compared to a positive EUR227 million in the preceding quarter. The figure reported for the first three months of the current fiscal year includes an outflow of EUR123 million arising in conjunction with the acquisition of Siltectra in November 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations totaled EUR310 million, compared to EUR641 million in the fourth quarter of the 2018 fiscal year.

The gross cash position at the end of the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year amounted to EUR2,306 million, compared to EUR2,543 million at 30 September 2018. The net cash position amounted to EUR773 million, compared to EUR1,011 million three months earlier.

OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF THE 2019 FISCAL YEAR



Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$ 1.15 to the euro in the second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, Infineon forecasts that revenue will remain stable quarter-on-quarter (plus or minus 2 percentage points). At the mid-point of revenue guidance, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at about 16 percent.

OUTLOOK FOR THE 2019 FISCAL YEAR



Based on actual figures for the first quarter and forecast figures for the second quarter, Infineon now expects to reach the lower end of its predicted revenue range for the 2019 fiscal year, which corresponds to year-on-year revenue growth of 9 percent at an assumed exchange rate of US$ 1.15 to the euro. At this level, a Segment Result Margin of about 17.5 percent is expected. Revenue growth in the Automotive segment is predicted to exceed the Group average. The Industrial Power Control segment is forecast to grow in line with the Group average. Revenue growth in the Power Management & Multimarket segment is expected to be below the Group average. Due to the difficult market situation, revenue in the Digital Security Solutions segment is forecast to drop by a low- to mid-single digit percentage year-on-year.

Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and capitalized development costs are now planned at approximately EUR1.5 billion for the 2019 fiscal year, compared to the previously forecast range of EUR1.6 to 1.7 billion. The figure continues to include the construction of the cleanroom for the new 300-millimeter production facility in Villach. Depreciation and amortization are still expected to be in the region of EUR1 billion, whereby approximately EUR90 million of that amount relates to amortization resulting from purchase price allocations, primarily for International Rectifier.

Infineon"s segments" performance in the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year can be found in the quarterly information at www.infineon.com.

All figures in this quarterly information are preliminary and unaudited.

ANALYST TELEPHONE CONFERENCE AND PRESS TELEPHONE CONFERENCE



Infineon will host a telephone conference call including a webcast for analysts and investors (in English only) on 5 February 2019 at 9:30 am (CET), 3:30 am (EST). During the call, the Infineon Management Board will present the Company"s results for the first quarter and the outlook for the second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year. In addition, the Management Board will host a telephone press conference with the media at 11:00 am (CET), 5:00 am (EST). It can be followed over the Internet in both English and German. Both conferences will also be available live and for download on Infineon"s website at www.infineon.com/investor .

The Q1 Investor Presentation is available (in English only) at: http://www.infineon.com/cms/en/corporate/investor/reporting/

