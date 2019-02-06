DGAP-News: All for One Steeb AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast





All for One Steeb AG: Focus on Transforming not just Customers but also Itself / Financial Year 2018/19 1st Quarter Results

Unaudited results:

- Sales: EUR 94.2 million (up 3% year on year)

- Cloud services & support revenues: EUR 16.8 million (up 25% year on year) / 45% attributable to recurring revenues (prior year: 40%)

- One-off costs for the strategy offensive (EUR 0.6 million) and in connection with IFRS 15 (EUR 0.4 million) adversely affect the result to the tune of EUR 1.0 million in total

- EBIT (adjusted): EUR 6.4 million (down 4% year on year), sales and EBIT guidance for 2018/19 confirmed

- Acquisition of SAP Cloud HR specialists TalentChamp completed as planned with effect from 1 January 2019

- Strategy offensive 2022: Annual general meeting on 13 March 2019 to decide whether to change the name of the company to All for One Group AG

Filderstadt, 5 February 2019 - All for One Steeb AG, leading IT services and consulting provider and sought-after digitalisation partner for the midmarket, today published its unaudited results for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2018.

Cloud transformation is continuing to gather pace. Accordingly, non-recurring revenues from the sale of software licenses decreased, as expected, by 23% from the previous year"s record level to EUR 16.5 million. In contrast, cloud services & support sales increased by 25% to EUR 16.8 million. Recurring revenues (up 14% to EUR 42.0 million) also include software support sales (up 8% to EUR 25.3 million). As such, the share of total sales attributable to recurring revenues increased to 45% (Oct - Dec 2017: 40%). Sales from consulting & services increased by 6% to EUR 35.6 million. Total revenues for the 3-month period consequently increased purely organically by 3% overall to EUR 94.2 million.

The strategy offensive 2022 (one-off cost of EUR 0.6 million) and the first-time application of IFRS 15 starting on 1 Oct 2018 (EUR 0.4 million) adversely affected the result to the tune of EUR 1.0 million.

After adjustment for purposes of comparability with the prior year, EBITDA totalled EUR 9.2 million (Oct - Dec 2017: EUR 9.2 million), while EBIT - which was also adjusted by EUR 1 million - totalled EUR 6.4 million (Oct - Dec 2017: EUR 6.7 million), equivalent to an EBIT margin of 6.8% (Oct - Dec 2017: 7.3%).

As of 31 December 2018, the equity ratio was 43% (30 Sep 2018: 42%), while the headcount had risen by 13% to 1,734 employees (31 Dec 2017: 1,539 employees). The acquisition of SAP HR Cloud specialists TalentChamp Consulting GmbH, Vienna, was completed on schedule. The acquisition will be included in the consolidated financial statements starting in January 2019.

As All for One Steeb CFO Stefan Land affirms: »Above and beyond SAP S/4HANA, we want to expand our market access in those growth areas that are witnessing strong demand, such as new work, or cybersecurity & compliance, but also to use our own IP to deepen our customer reach and increase our focus on the upper midmarket. Between now and 2022/23 we want to raise our sales to between 550 million and 600 million euros and increase our EBIT margin to more than 7%. Transformation is not just something we do for our customers, however; our own is also making rapid progress. One key move, for example, is the uniform presentation of the Group in the marketplace under a new brand architecture offering a fully comprehensive portfolio of products and services to transform and advance our customers. Accordingly, we want our annual general meeting on 13 March 2019 to approve a change in the company"s name from All for One Steeb AG to All for One Group AG. We are confirming our guidance for the transitional financial year 2018/19, with our sales forecast unchanged at between 345 million and 355 million euros and our EBIT forecast unchanged at between 21.0 million and 22.0 million euros before one-off costs in the mid-single-digit millions relating to our strategy offensive.«

All for One Steeb AG will be publishing its full quarterly statement for the 3-month period as scheduled on 7 February 2019.



About All for One Steeb



All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is a leading IT services and consulting provider and sought-after digitalisation partner for the midmarket. The full-service provider"s portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable multi-cloud services out of German data centers, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP as well as Microsoft. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb as the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market amongst the leading IT service providers for Cloud Transformation, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Customer Engagement & Commerce, Application Management Services, IT-Security or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,700 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 90 countries. In the financial year 2017/18, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 332.4 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/en

https://ir.all-for-one.com/en/publications/financial-news/financial-year-201819-1st-quarter-results

https://youtu.be/3T4gQ5NOAlY

