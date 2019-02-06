DGAP-News: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: CENTROTEC full-year forecast confirmed; further growth forecast
2019. február 06., szerda, 07:30
DGAP-News: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Brilon, February 6, 2019: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Brilon, generated revenue of EUR 615 million in the 2018 financial year (unaudited, previous year EUR 594.5 million). As clarified in-year, this was therefore towards the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 600 to 620 million. The indications are that the operating result (EBIT) will be at the lower end of the forecast range of EUR 30 to 32 million, as expected. The negative trend in the financial result continued in the fourth quarter, in a reflection of market conditions.
CENTROTEC plans further organic growth for the financial year in progress of 2019 and expects to generate consolidated revenue of EUR 620 to 640 million. Within this context the company anticipates further growth in its international sales markets and a continuing improvement in its position in the German heating market, building on the process that started in the previous year. The company will also invest further in the international expansion of business activities and the digitalization of its products and processes. On this basis, the company expects full-year EBIT amounting to EUR 31 to 33 million.
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
|Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
|59929 Brilon
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-100
|E-mail:
|ir@centrotec.de
|Internet:
|www.centrotec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005407506
|WKN:
|540750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
772905 06.02.2019
