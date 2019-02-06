DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Corporate news

Nemetschek Group exceeds revenue forecast while maintaining high profitability

- Significant double-digit growth in Group revenue of 17% to new record level of



EUR 461 million

- Disproportionately high growth in subscription revenues of over 60% to EUR 22 million

- EBITDA rises to EUR 121 million; EBITDA margin of 26.3% within planned forecast range

- High investment in future growth





Munich, February 6, 2019 - According to preliminary figures, 2018 was another exceptionally strong financial year for the Nemetschek Group (DE ISIN 0006452907), with clear double-digit revenue and earnings growth and a continuing high EBITDA margin. The growth target for operating margin was fully met, while the target for revenue growth was actually exceeded. At the same time, the world"s second largest provider of software solutions for the AEC industry invested in strategic projects and further internationalization to achieve continued double-digit growth in the future.

Group revenue for the 2018 financial year as a whole rose by around 17% to EUR 461 million (previous year: EUR 395.6 million). This is above the forecast range of EUR 447 million to EUR 457 million. After adjusting for currency effects, Nemetschek showed even stronger revenue growth of 19%. Purely organic growth (excluding MCS Solutions, which was acquired last year) also increased significantly by 15% (adjusted for currency effects: +18%). Growth momentum accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2018, with revenue increasing by 23% to EUR 130 million (same quarter previous year: EUR 105.7 million). Organic growth was strong at 20%. Subscription revenues rose disproportionately both for the year as a whole, with growth of more than 60% to some EUR 22 million, and in the fourth quarter, doubling to EUR 7.6 million.

Consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) were considerably higher than the previous year, at EUR 121 million (previous year: EUR 108.0 million). This means the EBITDA margin of 26.3% was exactly within the forecast range of 25% to 27%. At the same time, the Nemetschek Group made substantial investments as planned in strategic projects, such as further internationalization and next-generation solutions, so as to secure sustained double-digit growth for the future. EBITDA in Q4 rose to EUR 33 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 25.4%. This reflects the investments in strategic projects, the strategic acquisition to expand the Manage segment, and the acquired brand"s EBITDA margin, which is still below average.

"Once again, Nemetschek has demonstrated its operational strength. 2018 is the latest in a series of nine successive record years for revenue and earnings," says Patrik Heider, Spokesman of the Executive Board and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "What matters to us is that we use this growth to make specific investments in our future, be it through new solutions, further internationalization or strategically important acquisitions."

The detailed audited financial statements for the 2018 financial year, together with the 2018 annual report and the 2019 forecast, will be published as planned on Friday, March 29, 2019.





About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the AEC industry. Nemetschek is the only corporate group in the world that covers the entire life cycle of construction and infrastructure projects and leads its customers into the future of digitalization. With intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the workflow and the collaboration of all those involved. Thanks to the unique holding structure of the Nemetschek Group, its 16 strong brands can drive innovation and work closely with their 4 million customers worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,500 experts. Listed on the stock market and noted in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, in 2018 the company achieved preliminary revenues of EUR 461 million and an EBITDA of EUR 121 million.