DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE exceeds revenue forecast while maintaining high profitability
2019. február 06., szerda, 08:00
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Corporate news
Nemetschek Group exceeds revenue forecast while maintaining high profitability
- Significant double-digit growth in Group revenue of 17% to new record level of
- Disproportionately high growth in subscription revenues of over 60% to EUR 22 million
- EBITDA rises to EUR 121 million; EBITDA margin of 26.3% within planned forecast range
- High investment in future growth
Group revenue for the 2018 financial year as a whole rose by around 17% to EUR 461 million (previous year: EUR 395.6 million). This is above the forecast range of EUR 447 million to EUR 457 million. After adjusting for currency effects, Nemetschek showed even stronger revenue growth of 19%. Purely organic growth (excluding MCS Solutions, which was acquired last year) also increased significantly by 15% (adjusted for currency effects: +18%). Growth momentum accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2018, with revenue increasing by 23% to EUR 130 million (same quarter previous year: EUR 105.7 million). Organic growth was strong at 20%. Subscription revenues rose disproportionately both for the year as a whole, with growth of more than 60% to some EUR 22 million, and in the fourth quarter, doubling to EUR 7.6 million.
Consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) were considerably higher than the previous year, at EUR 121 million (previous year: EUR 108.0 million). This means the EBITDA margin of 26.3% was exactly within the forecast range of 25% to 27%. At the same time, the Nemetschek Group made substantial investments as planned in strategic projects, such as further internationalization and next-generation solutions, so as to secure sustained double-digit growth for the future. EBITDA in Q4 rose to EUR 33 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 25.4%. This reflects the investments in strategic projects, the strategic acquisition to expand the Manage segment, and the acquired brand"s EBITDA margin, which is still below average.
"Once again, Nemetschek has demonstrated its operational strength. 2018 is the latest in a series of nine successive record years for revenue and earnings," says Patrik Heider, Spokesman of the Executive Board and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "What matters to us is that we use this growth to make specific investments in our future, be it through new solutions, further internationalization or strategically important acquisitions."
The detailed audited financial statements for the 2018 financial year, together with the 2018 annual report and the 2019 forecast, will be published as planned on Friday, March 29, 2019.
About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the AEC industry. Nemetschek is the only corporate group in the world that covers the entire life cycle of construction and infrastructure projects and leads its customers into the future of digitalization. With intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the workflow and the collaboration of all those involved. Thanks to the unique holding structure of the Nemetschek Group, its 16 strong brands can drive innovation and work closely with their 4 million customers worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,500 experts. Listed on the stock market and noted in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, in 2018 the company achieved preliminary revenues of EUR 461 million and an EBITDA of EUR 121 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
772707 06.02.2019
