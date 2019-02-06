DGAP-News: Ahlers AG: Supervisory Board Chairman initiates generation change at the helm of the controlling body and suggests to downsize it
2019. február 06., szerda, 15:36
DGAP-News: Ahlers AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Preliminary Results
February 6, 2019
Supervisory Board Chairman initiates generation change at the helm of the controlling body and suggests to downsize it
- Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dr. Carl-Heinz Heuer has initiated the generation change at the helm of the controlling body. In this context, he also suggested to downsize the Supervisory Board from six to three members in order to master the challenges of the market by means of lean structures.
- Three other Supervisory Board members have offered to resign from office by mutual consent at the end of the 2019 Annual Shareholders" Meeting. Alexander Gedat proposed as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
- At -2.0 percent, Q4 2017/18 revenues remain essentially stable in a difficult environment. Fourth-quarter earnings slightly above the prior year period.
- Revenue trend in full year 2017/18 (-5.4 percent) influenced by slow sales of suits and jackets as well as difficult market situation in Eastern Europe, especially in Q2 and Q3.
- Negative consolidated earnings after taxes (EUR -7.0 million) primarily due to one-time expenses incurred to implement the efficiency-enhancing measures.
- Equity ratio of 54 percent and reduced net working capital reflect solid balance sheet structure.
Business trend in Q4 2017/18 at the upper end of expectations
Declining revenues in full year and sharp drop in EBITDA before one-time effects
Efficiency-enhancing measures entail high one-time expenses
The company will publish the full Annual Report for 2017/18 including the forecast for the new fiscal year 2018/19 on February 28, 2019.
Inquiries:
Contact:
Michael Zielke
Investor Relations Manager
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ahlers AG
|Elverdisser Straße 313
|32052 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5221 979-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5221 70058
|E-mail:
|ahlers-ag@ahlers-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.ahlers-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005009740
|WKN:
|500974
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
773209 06.02.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]