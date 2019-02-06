DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.02.2019 / 15:57



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland



To: Linde plc

Ten Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2

D02 T380

Ireland















































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Matthew J. White
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Member of Management Committee
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares and disposal of ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise
    Price(s) Volume(s)
    US$60.92 20,290
    Disposal
    Price(s) Volume(s)
    US$165.00 12,541
    US$164.99 7,749
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    See above See above
       
e) Date of the transaction 1 February 2019
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information N/A

 













Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.lindeplc.com





 
