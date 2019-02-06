







Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





06.02.2019 / 15:57







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland



To: Linde plc



Ten Earlsfort Terrace



Dublin 2



D02 T380



Ireland



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Matthew J. White

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and Member of Management Committee

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options over ordinary shares and disposal of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Exercise





Price(s)

Volume(s)





US$60.92

20,290





Disposal





Price(s)

Volume(s)





US$165.00

12,541





US$164.99

7,749

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





See above

See above









e)

Date of the transaction

1 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

N/A































06.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



