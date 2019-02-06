DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Takeover





NFON AG: NFON AG signs a share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Deutsche Telefon Standard AG





06-Feb-2019 / 16:07 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





Ad-hoc Announcement according to art. 17 MAR

NFON AG signs a share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Deutsche Telefon Standard AG

Munich, 6 February 2019 - NFON AG today signed a share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Deutsche Telefon Standard AG. The company plans to acquire the shares in Deutsche Telefon Standard AG after approval of Deutsche Telefon Standard AG"s 2018 annual financial statements. NFON AG expects the transaction to be completed during the first quarter of 2019. With this takeover, NFON AG is consistently continuing its expansion strategy in the new year. Deutsche Telefon Standard AG specialises in DSL and SIP trunk solutions. With CentrexX, Deutsche Telefon Standard AG also has expertise in cloud telephone systems. NFON fincances around EUR 17 million of the purchase price (cash and debt free) for Deutsche Telefon Standard AG from the proceeds of the IPO in 2018 and from debt. In addition, the existing shareholders of Deutsche Telefon Standard AG will participate in NFON by receiving new shares as part of a capital increase with a total volume of around EUR 2.5 million from authorized capital. To this end, the share capital of NFON will be increased by 284,738 shares; the share capital will amount to EUR 14,091,554 million after the capital increase and will be divided into 14,091,554 no-par value shares.

In a highly fragmented market, acquisitions are an essential part of NFON AG"s growth strategy. With the acquisition of Deutsche Telefon Standard AG, NFON AG is underscoring its claim to leadership in the field of cloud telephony in Europe. In addition to its partner network, the NFON Group is expanding its customer base by more than 35,000 SIP trunk channels and more than 50,000 seats in the cloud telephony sector. This will enable NFON to increase its customer base from over 305,000 seats (as of 30 September 2018) by around 16 percent to over 355,000 seats. The partner network will grow to more than 2,000 partners. Deutsche Telefon Standard AG generated revenues of around EUR 8 million in 2018.

Notifying person and contact for Investor Relations

NFON AG



Sabina Prüser



Head of Investor Relations



+49 89 45300 134

sabina.prueser@nfon.com

Press contact

NFON AG



Thorsten Wehner



Vice President Public Relations



+49 89 45300 121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 20,000 companies across 13 European countries as customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. http://www.nfon.com/

