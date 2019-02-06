DGAP-AFR: Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Evotec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019
German: http://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: http://www.evotec.com/financial-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019
German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: http://www.evotec.com/financial-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019
German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: http://www.evotec.com/financial-reports














