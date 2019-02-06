DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evotec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





06.02.2019 / 16:59





Evotec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2019

German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte

English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019

German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte

English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports

