DGAP-AFR: Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. február 06., szerda, 16:59





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evotec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


06.02.2019 / 16:59


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Evotec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2019
German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019
German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports














06.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Evotec AG

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




773237  06.02.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773237&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum