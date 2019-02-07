DGAP-Ad-hoc: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Investment





06-Feb-2019 / 18:25 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR as of 6 February 2019



HMS Bergbau AG: Repurchase of Silesian Coal shares and termination of contractual relations with Carbo Funding AG

Berlin, 6 February 2019: The Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany and the principal shareholder of the Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. ("Silesian"), announces the reversal of the sale of interests and/or planned sale of interests in the Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. (insider information published on 21 December 2017 and 17 May 2018).

To finance the operational activities of the Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A., HMS Bergbau AG planned to sell up to 20 per cent of Silesian"s shares to Carbo Funding AG. Carbo Funding AG had planned to place a bond to finance the purchase of the shares in Silesian, a part of which has already been financed. After Carbo Funding AG"s unsatisfactory placement of the bond, HMS Bergbau AG is now exercising its right to reverse the agreement between Carbo Funding AG and HMS Bergbau AG. Under these reversal rights, all but 1.1 per cent of the shares in Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. will be repurchased by HMS Bergbau AG. HMS Bergbau AG"s current investment in the Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A. totals 98.9 per cent. The reversal of this transaction will have little impact on HMS Bergbau AG"s balance sheet, since the current status largely corresponds to that shown on the balance sheet as at 30 June 2018.

The Management Board

