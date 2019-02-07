DGAP-DD: Daimler AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.02.2019 / 19:59



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ola
Last name(s): Källenius

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler AG


b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of Shares due to a Phantom Share Programm of Daimler AG to a maximum amount of EUR 187,737.27
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
