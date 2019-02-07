

Major Order for Electric Buses and Trucks:



AKASOL Expands Framework Agreement with Swedish Commercial Vehicle Manufacturer





Darmstadt, February 6, 2019 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German producer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems, is expanding its long-term framework agreement to supply a Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer with high-performance battery systems for electric buses and trucks. By the end of 2023, the Darmstadt-based company will supply second-generation lithium-ion battery systems from the Langen facility as well as from the planned new facility in the USA.





From 2020, the customer will receive the second generation of high-performance battery systems for buses and trucks. These systems achieve 30 percent more energy density and thus more range with the same weight and installation space. In addition, the battery systems are capable of fast-charging, which is a specific need of the customer. The order volume is in the mid to high three-digit million-euro range and safeguards the order backlog of AKASOL AG at a high level.





The Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer has been part of the company"s customer portfolio for several years. The expansion of the framework agreement demonstrates the strategic importance of the cooperation and underlines the satisfaction with the first generation of the high-performance lithium-ion battery system.



