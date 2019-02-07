DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Press Release

HAMBORNER REIT AG - Preliminary figures show successful 2018 financial year with significant growth in revenue and earnings

- Income from rents and leases: up 12.6%

- FFO: up 17.7%

- NAV per share: up 6.3%

- Dividend increases to EUR0.46 per share

SUCCESSFUL 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

Duisburg, 7 February 2019 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has enjoyed another successful financial year according to the preliminary and unaudited figures published today. All key operational performance indicators again improved significantly on the already good figures for the previous year.

Income from rents and leases amounted to EUR83.4 million in the 2018 financial year, up by EUR9.3 million or 12.6% compared with 2017. EBIT amounted to EUR34.4 million in the reporting year (previous year: EUR32.5 million). After deducting the financial result, the net profit for the year was EUR19.4 million (previous year: EUR17.7 million. The vacancy rate including agreed rent guarantees was 1.3%, and therefore on par with the extremely low level of the previous year (1.4%). Funds from operations (FFO), the key operating earnings indicator, rose significantly by 17.7% last year to EUR52.7 million (previous year: EUR44.7 million). FFO per share increased accordingly to EUR0.66 (previous year: EUR0.56), thus exceeding the previous highest value of EUR0.56 from the previous year. The targets for revenue and income for the 2018 financial year were therefore met in full and, in the case of FFO, even surpassed.

The company"s financial situation remains very comfortable. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 42.5% as at 31 December 2018 (previous year: 39.6%). The REIT equity ratio of 56.4% (previous year: 59.0%) was still well in excess of the 45% required under the German REIT Act.

The performance of the property portfolio was also positive in 2018, highlighting the quality of the portfolio of retail and office properties. The annual revaluation of the property portfolio revealed a like-for-like increase in value of EUR40.0 million or 3.0%. The company successfully continued its growth strategy in the past financial year, investing a total amount of EUR118.6 million in five properties, which also created value added. The total fair value of the properties acquired was EUR124.0 million as at the end of the year, and therefore EUR5.4 million more than the properties" purchase prices. Taking into account the new investments and the increased fair values, the total value of HAMBORNER"s portfolio is EUR1,517 million as at 31 December 2018 (previous year: EUR1,363 million). NAV per share as at the end of the year was EUR10.79 and therefore up 6.3% on the previous year"s level (EUR10.15 as at 31 December 2017). NAV per share has risen by 24.5% in total since 2014.

DIVIDEND

In light of the consistently positive business performance, the company intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2019 to increase the dividend for the 2018 financial year from 45 cents to 46 cents per share. This would mark an increase of 2.2% as against the previous year and a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the share price at the end of 2018. If the Annual General Meeting approves this proposal, it will be the fourth time that the dividend has been raised in a row - from 40 cents per share in 2014 to 46 cents now, an increase of 15.0% in total. In the coming year as well, the company intends to continue its sustainable and dependable dividend policy, and to raise its distribution by 2.2% again to 47 cents per share.

OUTLOOK

For the current 2019 financial year, the company is assuming that the good business performance will continue, even under more volatile general economic conditions. According to current forecasts, income from rents and leases will grow by around one to two percent. FFO, the key operating performance indicator, is expected to match the previous year"s high level. This forecast does not take into account other acquisitions or disposals not yet specified further. The remaining fire power for acquisitions of approximately EUR80 to EUR100 million available at this time gives the company the potential for further acquisitions that would have a positive effect on rental income and the operating result. Furthermore, the office properties in Aachen and Bonn acquired in October 2018 will be built over the course of 2019, forming the basis for further increases in rental income and FFO in 2020.

The company will release its final figures for 2018 when it publishes its annual report on 27 March 2019.

Overview of key figures

2018 preliminary figures

2017

Change

Income from rents and leases

EUR83.4 million

EUR74.1 million

+12.6%

Operating result

EUR32.8 million

EUR29.4 million

+11.8%

EBIT

EUR34.4 million

EUR32.5 million

+5.8%

Net profit for the year

EUR19.4 million

EUR17.7 million

+9.7%

REIT equity ratio

56.4%

59.0%

-2.6 %-points

Loan-to-value (LTV)

42.5%

39.6%

+2.9 %-points

Funds from operations

EUR52.7 million

EUR44.7 million

+17.7%

Net asset value (NAV)

EUR860.2 million

EUR808.9 million

+6.3%

Funds from operations (FFO) per share

EUR0.66

EUR0.56

+17.7%

Net asset value (NAV) per share

EUR10.79

EUR10.15

+6.3%

Dividend per share

*EUR0.46

EUR0.45

+2.2%

(*) proposal to AGM 2019









About HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion. The portfolio focuses on large-scale retail parks and properties, profitable offices and medical practices and attractive high street properties in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainable dividend policy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

