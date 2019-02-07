DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
2019. február 07., csütörtök, 11:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
Munich - 7 February 2019
The Executive Board of EQS Group AG resolved today to acquire up to 3,000 of its own shares in order to implement the employee participation program "MyEQS Shareplan".
The share repurchase will comply with the rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) Sentence 1 No. 2 German Stock Corporation Act.
The share repurchase will be executed over the stock exchange by an independent acting bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the repurchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within a time period still to be determined.
With regard to the purchase price, the bank is instructed to comply with the safe harbor rules of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.
EQS Group AG will report on the progress of the share repurchase on the Company"s website (www.eqs.com) in the Investor Relations section.
Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board member (CFO)
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-21029833
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 210298-0
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 210298-49
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
773589 07-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]