KWS SAAT SE / share buyback program / Executive Board decides to extend the

current share buyback program



Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 (1) point (a) of the Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052



Einbeck, February 7, 2019. On October 16, 2018, the Executive Board of KWS

SAAT SE (ISIN DE0007074007) adopted a resolution to acquire shares in its

own company for its Employee Stock Program in accordance with Section 71

(1) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Law (AktG). The sole purpose of

acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock

Program within the meaning of Article 5 (2) point (c) of Regulation (EU)

596/2014. The shares were to be bought back between January 9, 2019, and

February 8, 2019; the subscription period for employees ended on January

23, 2019.



The Executive Board of KWS SAAT SE decided on February 6, 2019, to extend

the final deadline for buying back shares (February 8, 2019) by three weeks

to no later than March 1, 2019, so that all the shares subscribed to by

employees can be purchased.



Apart from that, the stipulations of the Employee Stock Program, as

originally adopted by the Executive Board on October 16, 2018, continue to

apply. The share buyback program will still be conducted by a bank, which

will decide on the precise time at which shares in the company are acquired

within the above-stated period, independently and uninfluenced by the

company. The shares will exclusively be bought back on the stock market in

such a way that their price is not impaired. The maximum purchase price

paid per share (excluding incidental transaction charges) may not exceed

the stock market price of a KWS SAAT SE share on the trading day, as

determined during the opening auction in Xetra trading at Frankfurt Stock

Exchange, by more than 5% nor fall below such market price by more than 5%.

In addition, in accordance with the conditions for trading under Article 3

of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, the purchase price

shall not be higher than the higher of the price of the last independent

trade conducted on the stock market where the purchase is carried out and

the highest last independent purchase bid on the stock market where the

purchase is carried out, including when the shares are traded on different

trading venues. In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares on

the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out shall be purchased

on any trading day; the average daily volume shall be based on the average

daily volume traded on 20 trading days preceding the specific date of

purchase. In addition, the share buyback can be suspended and resumed at

any time in compliance with the applicable statutory requirements.



KWS SAAT SE will continue to announce the progress of the share buyback

program to an appropriate extent on a weekly basis. The company currently

holds 6,322 treasury shares or approximately 0.1% of the capital stock.



Einbeck, February 7, 2019.



KWS SAAT SE



The Executive Board

