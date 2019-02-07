DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Major Shareholder requests extraordinary general assembly to replace the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM
Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Major Shareholder requests extraordinary general assembly to replace the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
His deputy, Mrs. Abigael de Buys Roessingh, announced today to resign from the Supervisory Board with effect from 8 March 2019. A successor should be appointed by juridical order in a timely manner.
Mrs. Fang Bao will remain in office as Supervisory Board member. A date and the agenda for the General Meeting have not yet been announced. The Management Board will keep the shareholders informed.
Lee-Ann Laurent-Applegate
Contacts
Elanix Biotechnologies AG
About Elanix
Forward-looking statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elanix Biotechnologies AG
|Stadthausbrücke 1-3
|20355 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+41 22 363 66 40
|Fax:
|+41 22 363 66 41
|E-mail:
|info@elanix-bt.com
|Internet:
|www.elanixbiotechnologies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMJQ4
|WKN:
|A0WMJQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
773665 07-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
