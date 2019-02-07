DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM





Berlin, February 7, 2019 - The new major shareholder of Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Company", "Elanix"), Mrs. Fang Bao, has announced that she requests to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting to replace the chairman of the supervisory board, Mr. Jürgen Kullmann.

His deputy, Mrs. Abigael de Buys Roessingh, announced today to resign from the Supervisory Board with effect from 8 March 2019. A successor should be appointed by juridical order in a timely manner.

Mrs. Fang Bao will remain in office as Supervisory Board member. A date and the agenda for the General Meeting have not yet been announced. The Management Board will keep the shareholders informed.

Lee-Ann Laurent-Applegate



CEO

Contacts

Elanix Biotechnologies AG



Lee-Ann Laurent-Applegate



Tel: +41 (0)22 363 66 40



investor.relations@elanix-bt.com

Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

