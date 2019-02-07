DGAP-News: CEWE achieves all its corporate targets for 2018
DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CEWE achieves all its corporate targets for 2018
- Turnover of 653.3 million euros (+9.0%) and EBIT of 53.7 million euros (+9.2%) in 2018
- Pleasing growth thanks to CEWE PHOTOBOOK and photo gifts
- Successful Christmas season: Q4 turnover increases by 11.6% and EBIT by 20.8%
Oldenburg, 7 February 2019. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) reached its turnover and profit targets for the financial year of 2018. Preliminary calculations show a 9.0% increase in turnover, to 653.3 million euros (2017: 599.4 million euros, turnover target for 2018: 630-665 million euros). CEWE achieved this through positive growth in the CEWE PHOTOBOOK and other photo gifts in the Christmas season. This enabled CEWE to withstand the general weakness in retailing in 2018, which was most affected by the weak summer months. The trend towards mobile devices and apps backs up CEWE"s success: an increasing number of people are taking photos with their smartphone and placing orders, including mobile orders, for more and more photo products showing their personal photos. Operative earnings (EBIT) thus improved in total by 9.2%, to 53.7 million euros (2017: 49.2 million euros), coming very close to the 2018 EBIT target corridor of 48-54 million euros. The fourth quarter of 2018 considerably boosted growth and income: with turnover at 261.6 million euros (+11.6%) and EBIT at 55.7 million euros (+20.8%), CEWE once again clearly exceeded the strong figures of the previous year.
Strong Q4 has a considerable effect on annual net income
High level of customer satisfaction with product quality and innovation
Information is all based on preliminary results which have not yet been certified. CEWE will present full, audited annual financial statements at the annual report and analysts" press conference to be held in Frankfurt am Main on 28 March 2019.
Fourth quarter of 2018 (figures preliminary)
Exact values have been used for all percentage deviation calculations.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , saxoprint.de , laserline.de
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD, CEWE SERVICE and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
About CEWE: The innovative photo and online print service company, with twelve highly-technical production operations and a staff of around 3,900 employees in 24 European countries, is both market and technological leader. In 2018 CEWE delivered around 2.2 billion prints, 6.2 million CEWE PHOTO BOOK copies and numerous photo gift articles to more than 20,000 retail partners to generate Group turnover of 653.3 million euros. The company is continuously generating new impulses in the photographic industry with innovations for people who enjoy taking photos. CEWE is a leading company when it comes to climate protection. CEWE brand products are all produced in a climate-natural process. In the "commercial online printing" business segment, printed material for businesses is marketed through the sales platforms of CEWE-PRINT.de, SAXOPRINT, viaprinto and LASERLINE. Founded by Senator h. c. Heinz Neumüller in 1961, CEWE has been listed on the stock exchange since 1993 and is an SDAX member.
