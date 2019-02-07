







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





07.02.2019 / 16:37







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Alexander

Last name(s):

von Knoop



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Wirecard AG





b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007472060





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

111.7500 EUR





18550.50 EUR



111.7000 EUR





11170.00 EUR



111.5500 EUR





14613.05 EUR



111.6500 EUR





61854.10 EUR



111.8000 EUR





5478.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

111.6658 EUR





111665.8500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-07; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























07.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



