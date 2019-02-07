DGAP-DD: Wirecard AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.02.2019 / 16:37



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): von Knoop

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wirecard AG


b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007472060


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
111.7500 EUR 18550.50 EUR
111.7000 EUR 11170.00 EUR
111.5500 EUR 14613.05 EUR
111.6500 EUR 61854.10 EUR
111.8000 EUR 5478.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
111.6658 EUR 111665.8500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-07; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
