DGAP-DD: Daimler AG english

2019. február 07., csütörtök, 19:32








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.02.2019 / 19:31



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Pischetsrieder

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler AG


b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
51.35 EUR 28791.24 EUR
51.22 EUR 512.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
51.35 EUR 29303.44 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-07; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Deutsche Börse AG
MIC: XFRA














07.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



48791  07.02.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum