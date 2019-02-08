DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM





ISRA VISION AG: Remains on growth course heading for 200+ - strategic orders and acquisition expected shortly

ISRA"s management is proposing increase of dividend to 0.15 euros for the Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2019

ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100) - the TecDAX company for industrial image processing (machine vision) and one of the world"s leading suppliers of surface inspection solutions for web materials and 3D machine vision applications - is pressing ahead with its sustainable dividend policy and proposing to the Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2019 an increase of dividend by 27% to 0.15 euros for the 2017/2018 financial year. The company closed the 2017/2018 financial year with significant EBT growth of 18% to 33.0 million, a very strong EBT margin of 22% to sales and a solid increase in revenues of 7% to 152.5 million. ISRA"s strong performance in 2017/2018 is substantial, especially compared to the VDMA market analysis; the segment"s report for 2018 shows a slight decline in incoming orders as well as almost stagnant revenues.

ISRA is primarily focused on quickly implementing the planned innovation roadmap in the current financial year. ISRA"s growth strategy is based on the continuation of the previous profitable business development with a view to the next sales dimension of 200+. In the new financial year, the company has started in a robust fashion with a high order backlog of 98 million euros gross. At the same time, further potential has been tapped in various segments with intensive market activities. Additional growth momentum will result from various strategic orders; more than 5 million euros are expected in the short term. In the area of external growth, several acquisition projects are in focus - the timely completion of one project is imminent.

