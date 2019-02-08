DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


08.02.2019 / 08:47



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Dagmar
Last name(s): Mühlenfeld

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
21.38 EUR 30145.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
21.38 EUR 30145.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Altenessener Str. 35

45141 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
