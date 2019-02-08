DGAP-AFR: alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019
German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/HGB-de-2018.pdf
English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/HGB-en-2018.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019
German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/D_GB_2018_Finanzbericht.pdf
English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/Annual_Report_2018_Financial_Report.pdf














Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
