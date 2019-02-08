DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: alstria office REIT-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports



shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019

German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/HGB-de-2018.pdf

English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/HGB-en-2018.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019

German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/D_GB_2018_Finanzbericht.pdf

English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/Annual_Report_2018_Financial_Report.pdf





