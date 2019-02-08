DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Post AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


08.02.2019 / 10:42


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019
German: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
English: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019
German: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
English: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019
German: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
English: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
