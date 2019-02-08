DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





08.02.2019 / 10:42





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019

German: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

English: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019

German: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

English: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019

German: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

English: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

