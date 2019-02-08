DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. február 08., péntek, 10:57





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


08.02.2019 / 10:57


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 10, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 10, 2019
German: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
English: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019
German: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
English: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html














08.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




774007  08.02.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=774007&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum