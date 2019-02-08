DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2019. február 08., péntek, 10:57
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
774007 08.02.2019
