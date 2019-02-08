DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 06 February 2019 until and including 06 February

2019, a number of 10,769 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 07 June 2018, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

06.02.2019

10,769

199.0283































































The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and

including 06 February 2019 amounts to 3,971,465 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 08 February 2019



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

