DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP wins major contract from IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
2019. február 08., péntek, 16:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
DATAGROUP wins major contract from IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
Pliezhausen, February 07, 2019. DATAGROUP and its subsidiary, DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, have won the tender for the Information Communication and Technology-Outsourcing of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG over a period of five years. The order volume is in the mid double-digit million euro range. DATAGROUP was able to continue the long-standing contractual partnership with IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG by winning the tender.
Until March 31, 2025, DATAGROUP will take responsibility for the supply and operation of the entire IT infrastructure as a managed service. The range of services covered includes the supply and operation of the entire IT infrastructure and the server infrastructure as well as the applications management of the individual applications and pc workstations. The services must be rendered in conformity with the established international security standards (esp. ISO 2700X, ISO20000, etc.). In addition, the regulatory requirements of banking operations are complied with by DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, in particular the "MaRisk" (BAIT).
Contact for further information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7127 970 000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7127 970 033
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
774133 08-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]