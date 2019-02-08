DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders





DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP wins major contract from IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG





DATAGROUP wins major contract from IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

Pliezhausen, February 07, 2019. DATAGROUP and its subsidiary, DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, have won the tender for the Information Communication and Technology-Outsourcing of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG over a period of five years. The order volume is in the mid double-digit million euro range. DATAGROUP was able to continue the long-standing contractual partnership with IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG by winning the tender.

Until March 31, 2025, DATAGROUP will take responsibility for the supply and operation of the entire IT infrastructure as a managed service. The range of services covered includes the supply and operation of the entire IT infrastructure and the server infrastructure as well as the applications management of the individual applications and pc workstations. The services must be rendered in conformity with the established international security standards (esp. ISO 2700X, ISO20000, etc.). In addition, the regulatory requirements of banking operations are complied with by DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, in particular the "MaRisk" (BAIT).

