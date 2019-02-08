DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Vorstand
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
52.20 EUR 19888.20 EUR
52.25 EUR 39605.50 EUR
52.30 EUR 33838.10 EUR
52.40 EUR 42024.80 EUR
52.45 EUR 22763.30 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
52.32 EUR 158119.90 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.de





 
