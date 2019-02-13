DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Supervisory Board appoints Harald Wilhelm as member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG

Daimler AG: Supervisory Board appoints Harald Wilhelm as member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG


February 13, 2019

Supervisory Board appoints Harald Wilhelm as member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG


Stuttgart (Germany) - The Supervisory Board of Daimler AG has appointed Harald Wilhelm as member of the company"s Board of Management. Effective as of April 1, 2019, he will join the Board of Management without direct responsibilities and will assume Board of Management responsibility for Finance & Controlling and the Daimler Financial Services division at the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting on May 22, 2019. The appointment has been made for a period of three years.

 

Harald Wilhelm is currently Chief Financial Officer of Airbus and member of the Executive Committee of Airbus. He has held these functions since June 2012.

 

In the Board of Management Bodo Uebber has been responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services since December 2004. As already announced, Uebber decided not to extend his contract with Daimler AG, which runs until the end of 2019. He will step down from the Board of Management by mutual agreement at the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting on May 22, 2019.

