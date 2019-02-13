DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Supervisory Board appoints Harald Wilhelm as member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG
2019. február 13., szerda, 16:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Contact:
Hendrik Sackmann
Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014
hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com
February 13, 2019
Supervisory Board appoints Harald Wilhelm as member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG
Stuttgart (Germany) - The Supervisory Board of Daimler AG has appointed Harald Wilhelm as member of the company"s Board of Management. Effective as of April 1, 2019, he will join the Board of Management without direct responsibilities and will assume Board of Management responsibility for Finance & Controlling and the Daimler Financial Services division at the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting on May 22, 2019. The appointment has been made for a period of three years.
Harald Wilhelm is currently Chief Financial Officer of Airbus and member of the Executive Committee of Airbus. He has held these functions since June 2012.
In the Board of Management Bodo Uebber has been responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services since December 2004. As already announced, Uebber decided not to extend his contract with Daimler AG, which runs until the end of 2019. He will step down from the Board of Management by mutual agreement at the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting on May 22, 2019.
Contact:
Jörg Howe, +49 711 17 41341, joerg.howe@daimler.com
Hendrik Sackmann, +49 711 17 35014, hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com
Matthias Krust, +49 711 17 40624, matthias.krust@daimler.com
Further information on Daimler is available on the Internet:
www.media.daimler.com and www.daimler.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler AG
|Mercedesstrasse 137
|70327 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 179 22 61
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 179 40 75
|E-mail:
|ir.dai@daimler.com
|Internet:
|www.daimler.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007100000
|WKN:
|710000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
775623 13-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]