Contact:



Hendrik Sackmann



Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014



hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com





February 13, 2019



Supervisory Board appoints Harald Wilhelm as member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG





Stuttgart (Germany) - The Supervisory Board of Daimler AG has appointed Harald Wilhelm as member of the company"s Board of Management. Effective as of April 1, 2019, he will join the Board of Management without direct responsibilities and will assume Board of Management responsibility for Finance & Controlling and the Daimler Financial Services division at the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting on May 22, 2019. The appointment has been made for a period of three years.







Harald Wilhelm is currently Chief Financial Officer of Airbus and member of the Executive Committee of Airbus. He has held these functions since June 2012.







In the Board of Management Bodo Uebber has been responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services since December 2004. As already announced, Uebber decided not to extend his contract with Daimler AG, which runs until the end of 2019. He will step down from the Board of Management by mutual agreement at the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting on May 22, 2019.



Contact:



Jörg Howe, +49 711 17 41341,



Hendrik Sackmann, +49 711 17 35014,



Matthias Krust, +49 711 17 40624,





Further information on Daimler is available on the Internet:

www.media.daimler.com and www.daimler.com





