Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

LOTTO24 AG

Street:

Straßenbahnring 11

Postal code:

20251

City:

Hamburg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

3912009QUNYSS2OTSU44



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: ZEAL Network SE

City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

13 Feb 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0 %

0 %

0 %

24154890

Previous notification

0 %

45.28 %

45.28 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)







%

%

Total



%



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)











9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") announced its decision on 19 November 2018 to offer to the shareholders of Lotto24 AG ("Lotto24") to acquire their non-par value registered shares by a voluntary public takeover bid ("Takeover Bid"). In this connection ZEAL entered into agreements on 19 November 2018 with significant shareholders of Lotto24 regarding their irrevocable undertakings ("Irrevocable Undertakings") to accept the Takeover Bid. All such Irrevocable Undertakings have been fulfilled and the number of instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG previously held by ZEAL was thereby reduced to 0.





Date

13 Feb 2019



