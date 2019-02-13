DGAP-AFR: HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


13.02.2019 / 16:26


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019
German: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/pdf/investors/financial-reports/2018/DE/Jahresabschluss_AG_2018.pdf
English: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/pdf/investors/financial-reports/2018/EN/Financial_Statements_AG_2018.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019
German: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/pdf/investors/financial-reports/2018/DE/Geschaeftsbericht_2018.pdf
English: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/pdf/investors/financial-reports/2018/EN/Annual_Report_2018.pdf














Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstraße 12

72555 Metzingen

Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com





 
