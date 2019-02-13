DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HUGO BOSS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019

German: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/pdf/investors/financial-reports/2018/DE/Jahresabschluss_AG_2018.pdf

English: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/pdf/investors/financial-reports/2018/EN/Financial_Statements_AG_2018.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019

German: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/pdf/investors/financial-reports/2018/DE/Geschaeftsbericht_2018.pdf

English: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/pdf/investors/financial-reports/2018/EN/Annual_Report_2018.pdf





