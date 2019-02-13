DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
2019. február 13., szerda, 17:04
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Section 2 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
WKN 843002
Disclosure according to Section 2 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
The Board of Management of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
The Board of Management is thus availing itself of the authorisation to buy
The buy-back for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental
The buy-back will be carried out in accordance with Articles 5, 14 and 15
The banks will make their decisions regarding the timing of share
In particular, the banks are obliged to observe the trading conditions of
The own shares acquired may be used for all legally admissible purposes
The transactions will be published according to Regulation (EU) 2016/1052;
Munich, 13 February 2019
The Board of Management
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
775643 13.02.2019
