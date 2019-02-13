DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend





CORPORATE NEWS

Luxembourg/Koblenz, February 13, 2019 - Today in Luxembourg, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world"s leading providers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, approved each AGM agenda item with more than 89 percent of the votes. The company will thus pay a dividend for the 2018 fiscal year (which ended on September 30, 2018) of EUR 1.00 per share (previous year: EUR 0.80). This is equivalent to a total payout of EUR 24.7 million and a distribution ratio of 23.4 percent of the company"s consolidated net income.





In addition, the Stabilus AGM adopted the proposal of the company"s administrative bodies to appoint Udo Stark to the supervisory board until the conclusion of the 2023 AGM. After Dr. Stephan Kessel stepped down from the supervisory board in 2018 in order to join the management board in the capacity of interim CEO, former long-serving chairman Udo Stark was, by way of co-optation, elected to fill the resultant vacancy from August 1, 2018. Dr. Stephan Kessel is to retain the position of Chief Executive Officer until a successor has been appointed, and it is planned that Dr. Kessel will then once again take up Udo Stark"s position on the supervisory board.

55.6 percent of the company equity was represented at the AGM. Details of the number of votes cast and the resolutions approved will shortly be made available on the Stabilus website at www.ir.stabilus.com/agm.





Investor contact:



Andreas Schröder



Tel.: +352 286 770 21



E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com



Press contact:



Tobias Eberle



Tel.: +49 69 794090 24



E-Mail: Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de



Charles Barker Corporate Communications



About Stabilus

As one of the world"s leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus has reported sales revenues of EUR 962.6 million in the 2018 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in nine countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.





