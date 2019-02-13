DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share, supervisory board mandate of Udo Stark confirmed
2019. február 13., szerda, 17:17
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share, supervisory board mandate of Udo Stark confirmed
55.6 percent of the company equity was represented at the AGM. Details of the number of votes cast and the resolutions approved will shortly be made available on the Stabilus website at www.ir.stabilus.com/agm.
Investor contact:
As one of the world"s leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus has reported sales revenues of EUR 962.6 million in the 2018 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in nine countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.
Important Notice
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 286 770 1
|Fax:
|+352 286 770 99
|E-mail:
|info.lu@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
|WKN:
|A113Q5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
775683 13.02.2019
