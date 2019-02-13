DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





13.02.2019 / 17:29





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 19, 2019

German: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html





