14.02.2019 / 15:43


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale hereby announces that the
following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 31, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2019
German: http://www.helaba.com/de/geschaeftsberichte
English: http://www.helaba.com/int/annualreports

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 31, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2019
German: http://www.helaba.com/de/geschaeftsberichte
English: http://www.helaba.com/int/annualreports














Language: English
Company: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale

Neue Mainzer Str. 52-58

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.helaba.de





 
