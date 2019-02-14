DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG successfully completes capital increase
2019. február 14., csütörtök, 15:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SPORTTOTAL AG successfully completes capital increase
The company"s current share capital of 23,562,581 euros will therefore be increased by 2,570,463 euros by issuing 2,570,463 new bearer shares with a notional value of 1.00 euro per share ("New Shares") bringing the total to 26,133,044 euros. The New Shares will be eligible for dividend from 01 January 2018. The New Shares were offered to shareholders by way of an indirect subscription right for the subscription price of 1.20 euros per share at a subscription ratio of 10:1.
As part of the subscription offer, existing shareholders subscribed for a total of 1,814,106 New Shares (including additional requests) with a total of 487,562 New Shares accounted for by Dr. Michael Kern and related party (Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG), Jens Reidel (member of the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG) and Peter Lauterbach (Chairman of the Management Board). The remaining 756,357 New Shares were subscribed for by a strategic investor.
The capital increase is still to be recorded in the Commercial Register. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will apply for its registration in the near future. The 2,570,463 New Shares will probably be included for trading on the Frankfurt Exchange in calendar week 9, 2019.
Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
776191 14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]