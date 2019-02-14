DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG

2019. február 14., csütörtök, 15:49





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Covestro AG


Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG


14.02.2019 / 15:49


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Deutschland

2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n

mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

 

3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

03.12.2018 

4. Aktienanteil









  Aktienanteil in % Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Neu 0,16 % 295.398
Letzte Veröffentlichung 5,04 % /

5. Einzelheiten










absolut in %
direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)		 direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)
295.398 0 0,16 % 0 %














14.02.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Deutschland
Internet: www.covestro.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




776229  14.02.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776229&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum