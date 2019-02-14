DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: Budget for 2019 sees sales growing to EUR 60 to 70 million and EBIT from EUR -4 to +0.5 million
2019. február 14., csütörtök, 16:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
SPORTTOTAL: Budget for 2019 sees sales growing to EUR 60 to 70 million and EBIT from EUR -4 to +0.5 million
Cologne, 14 February 2019 SPORTTOTAL AG is budgeting sales growth of at least EUR 22.4 m to of EUR 60 to 70 m in the 2019 financial year and EBIT in a range between EUR -4 to +0.5 m. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG passed this budget today. For the 2018 financial year, the company is reporting provisional sales of EUR 37.6 m (forecast dated 21 June 2018: EUR 42 to 56 m) and provisional EBIT of EUR -8.0 m (forecast: EUR -3 to -8.2 m). It should be borne in mind here that the work already completed in the 2018 financial year on a major infrastructure project with a volume in the mid-single digit million euro range will not be reflected in sales and earnings until the 2019 financial year.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
776283 14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
