DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Annual Results





BB Biotech AG publishes its 2018 annual report





15.02.2019 / 07:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media release as of February 15, 2019

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2018





BB Biotech AG publishes its 2018 annual report





BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2018 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech"s positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.

BB Biotech performed well last year in a challenging stock market environment. Although its total return was a negative -5.2% in CHF (-2.2% in EUR), this was much better than the portfolio performance of -14.5% in CHF and -11.1% in EUR, which reflects the high level of confidence shareholders have in BB Biotech. Consolidated and audited full year 2018 data showed a net loss of CHF 471 mn compared to a net gain of CHF 688 mn for the full year of 2017.

As already announced on January 18, 2019, BB Biotech will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.05 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2018. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy as introduced in 2013.

BB Biotech"s annual report 2018 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.







For further information:

Investor Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00



Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch



Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch



Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00



Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28



Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch



www.bbbiotech.com







Company profile



BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast-growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Disclaimer



This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.