DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2018 annual report
2019. február 15., péntek, 07:00
Media release as of February 15, 2019
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2018 annual report
BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2018 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech"s positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.
BB Biotech performed well last year in a challenging stock market environment. Although its total return was a negative -5.2% in CHF (-2.2% in EUR), this was much better than the portfolio performance of -14.5% in CHF and -11.1% in EUR, which reflects the high level of confidence shareholders have in BB Biotech. Consolidated and audited full year 2018 data showed a net loss of CHF 471 mn compared to a net gain of CHF 688 mn for the full year of 2017.
As already announced on January 18, 2019, BB Biotech will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.05 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2018. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy as introduced in 2013.
BB Biotech"s annual report 2018 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Company profile
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
775911 15.02.2019
