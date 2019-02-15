

DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Parola (s): Risultato annuo





BB Biotech AG pubblica il rapporto annuale 2018





15.02.2019 / 07:00





Comunicato stampa del 15 febbraio 2019



Rapporto annuale di BB Biotech AG al 31 dicembre 2018







BB Biotech AG pubblica il rapporto annuale 2018







BB Biotech AG ha presentato in data odierna il rapporto annuale per l"esercizio 2018. Oltre ai dati sottoposti ad audit relativi alla chiusura annuale, tale documento contiene anche informazioni dettagliate circa il settore delle biotecnologie e il posizionamento di BB Biotech, gli ambiti terapeutici seguiti e le posizioni in portafoglio.



BB Biotech si è affermata nel 2018 in un contesto estremamente difficoltoso per i mercati azionari. Il rendimento totale, nonostante l"evoluzione negativa (-5.2% in CHF, -2.2% in EUR), ha comunque sovraperformato il portafoglio sottostante (-14.5% in CHF, -11.1% in EUR), a dimostrazione della costante fiducia riposta dagli azionisti in BB Biotech. I dati consolidati e sottoposti a revisione per l"intero 2018 indicano una perdita netta di CHF 471 milioni, a fronte di un utile netto di CHF 688 milioni per l"esercizio 2017.





Come già annunciato il 18 gennaio 2019, BB Biotech propone il pagamento di un dividendo ordinario di CHF 3.05 per azione, pari come nell"esercizio precedente a un rendimento del 5% sul corso medio ponderato per i volumi dell"azione nel mese di dicembre 2018. Viene così riconfermata e portata avanti la politica in materia di remunerazione introdotta nel 2013.



Il rapporto annuale 2018 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com.









Per ulteriori informazioni



Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com



Maria-Grazia Alderuccio, telefono +41 44 267 67 14, e-mail mga@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com









Profilo aziendale



BB Biotech acquista partecipazioni in società attive nel settore biotech, caratterizzato da un"elevata crescita, ed è uno dei maggiori investitori a livello mondiale in questo comparto. BB Biotech è quotata sulle borse valori di Svizzera, Germania e Italia. La focalizzazione delle partecipazioni è incentrata sulle società biotech quotate in borsa specializzate nello sviluppo e nella commercializzazione di farmaci innovativi. Ai fini della selezione delle partecipazioni, BB Biotech fa affidamento sull"analisi fondamentale di medici e biologi molecolari di rinomata fama. Il Consiglio di Amministrazione vanta inoltre una pluriennale esperienza in campo sia industriale che scientifico.



Disclaimer



Il presente comunicato stampa contiene dichiarazioni previsionali e aspettative, nonché valutazioni, opinioni e ipotesi. Tali affermazioni sono basate sulle stime attuali di BB Biotech nonché dei suoi direttori e funzionari, e sono quindi soggette a rischi e a incertezze che possono variare nel tempo. Poiché gli sviluppi effettivi possono discostarsi significativamente da quanto preventivato, BB Biotech e i suoi direttori e funzionari declinano qualsiasi responsabilità a tale riguardo. Tutte le dichiarazioni con carattere previsionale contenute nel presente comunicato stampa vengono effettuate soltanto in riferimento alla data della relativa pubblicazione; BB Biotech e i suoi direttori e funzionari declinano qualsiasi obbligo volto ad aggiornare qualsivoglia dichiarazione previsionale a seguito di nuove informazioni, eventi futuri o altri fattori.



























15.02.2019 I servizi di distribuzione di DGAP comprendono informazioni privilegiate, notizie finanza e comunicati stampa.Archivio media al http://www.dgap.de





