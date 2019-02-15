DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG pubblica il rapporto annuale 2018
2019. február 15., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Parola (s): Risultato annuo
Comunicato stampa del 15 febbraio 2019
Rapporto annuale di BB Biotech AG al 31 dicembre 2018
BB Biotech AG pubblica il rapporto annuale 2018
BB Biotech AG ha presentato in data odierna il rapporto annuale per l"esercizio 2018. Oltre ai dati sottoposti ad audit relativi alla chiusura annuale, tale documento contiene anche informazioni dettagliate circa il settore delle biotecnologie e il posizionamento di BB Biotech, gli ambiti terapeutici seguiti e le posizioni in portafoglio.
BB Biotech si è affermata nel 2018 in un contesto estremamente difficoltoso per i mercati azionari. Il rendimento totale, nonostante l"evoluzione negativa (-5.2% in CHF, -2.2% in EUR), ha comunque sovraperformato il portafoglio sottostante (-14.5% in CHF, -11.1% in EUR), a dimostrazione della costante fiducia riposta dagli azionisti in BB Biotech. I dati consolidati e sottoposti a revisione per l"intero 2018 indicano una perdita netta di CHF 471 milioni, a fronte di un utile netto di CHF 688 milioni per l"esercizio 2017.
Il rapporto annuale 2018 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com.
Per ulteriori informazioni
Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com
Profilo aziendale
Disclaimer
|Lingua:
|Italiano
|Società:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Schweiz
|Telefono:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|Numero di Sicurezza:
|A0NFN3
|Elencati:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; SIX
|Fine annuncio
|DGAP News-Service
775911 15.02.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]