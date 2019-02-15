DGAP-AFR: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.02.2019 / 10:22


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: February 27, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 27, 2019
German: https://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 27, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 27, 2019
German: https://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019
German: https://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports














Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Unnastraße 48

20245 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com





 
