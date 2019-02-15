DGAP-DD: Nabaltec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.02.2019 / 10:20



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Renate
Last name(s): Witzany

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Witzany
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

Correction of the publication of 11.01.2019: Change of the date of transaction under 4e)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nabaltec AG


b) LEI

529900PV3Y1FXFBWXO56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7


b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 888 Nabaltec AG"s shares by the brother of the wife


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Nabaltec AG

Alustraße 50-52

92421 Schwandorf

Germany
Internet: www.nabaltec.de





 
