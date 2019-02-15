DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





15.02.2019 / 12:45





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019

German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2018

English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2018



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019

German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2018

English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2018



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019

German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2019

English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2019

