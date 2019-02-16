DGAP-NVR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2019. február 15., péntek, 18:25





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: SPORTTOTAL AG / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


SPORTTOTAL AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


15.02.2019 / 18:25


Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 15. Feb. 2019
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

26133044














15.02.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




776775  15.02.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776775&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum